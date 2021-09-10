Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) were down 10.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.27 and last traded at $20.27. Approximately 6,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 278,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRAX. Zacks Investment Research cut Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.61. The company has a market cap of $902.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). On average, analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 40,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $631,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcio Souza bought 9,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $150,668.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 411,250 shares of company stock worth $7,622,955. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 106.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

