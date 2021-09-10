Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.36) and the highest is ($0.79). Precision Drilling reported earnings per share of ($1.60) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($8.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.44) to ($7.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $201.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Precision Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.18.

PDS traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $33.40. 20,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,432. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.61. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $44.52. The company has a market cap of $444.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 49,910 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 312,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

