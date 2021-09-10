Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.25. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $881.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

In other news, Director Terry D. Mccallister purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,364.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 29,333 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,708,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 130,229 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.