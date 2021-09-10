Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Processa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Processa Pharmaceuticals.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05).

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO David Young purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,607.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,000 shares of company stock worth $121,650. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 215,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCSA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.44. The stock had a trading volume of 52,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,631. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $116.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.31.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

