Prometeus (PROM) Achieves Market Cap of $294.08 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.88 or 0.00039373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prometeus has traded down 32.9% against the dollar. Prometeus has a market cap of $294.08 million and $19.19 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00058589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.09 or 0.00163177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00014281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00043130 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.