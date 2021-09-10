ProQR Therapeutics’ (PRQR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PRQR. Zacks Investment Research cut ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PRQR stock opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $384.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.51. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,443,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,427,000 after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,332,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,462,000 after buying an additional 20,063 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $13,998,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $12,464,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $10,059,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.