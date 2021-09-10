ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Down to $22.61

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.61, but opened at $21.57. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $21.16, with a volume of 190,859 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 850.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

