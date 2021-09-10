ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Up to $21.87

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.87, but opened at $22.46. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $22.16, with a volume of 351,338 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.49.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 850.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

