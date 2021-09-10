Prudential (LON:PRU) Given New GBX 1,523 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,466 ($19.15) to GBX 1,523 ($19.90) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PRU. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,758 ($22.97) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on Prudential in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,706 ($22.29) price target on Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,688 ($22.05).

Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,484.50 ($19.40) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,432.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,480.18. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Prudential’s payout ratio is -0.24%.

In other news, insider Mike Wells sold 4,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,446 ($18.89), for a total value of £66,689.52 ($87,130.28). Also, insider Ming Lu purchased 7,000 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) per share, with a total value of £99,680 ($130,232.56).

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

