Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PUK. Bank of America upgraded Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of Prudential stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $42.02. The stock had a trading volume of 243,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,360. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average of $41.32. Prudential has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in Prudential by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 16,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Prudential by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Prudential by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Prudential by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Prudential by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

