PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Shares Down 10.2%

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY)’s stock price was down 10.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.17 and last traded at $6.17. Approximately 887 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.3926 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th.

PTT Exploration & Production Plc engages in the exploration and production of petroleum, foreign gas pipeline transportation, and investment in energy business. The firm’s projects include Myanmar M3 Project, Bongkot Project, Contract 4 Project, and Mariana Oil Sands Project. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Productions; Pipeline Transportation; and Head Office and Others.

