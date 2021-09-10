Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $62.49. 33,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,713. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.25. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,431.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,480 shares of company stock worth $2,518,520 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

