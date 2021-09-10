PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

PulteGroup has raised its dividend by 38.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

PHM opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

