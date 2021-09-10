Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Price Reaches $1.61 on Major Exchanges

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be bought for $1.61 or 0.00003519 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $415.49 million and approximately $46.02 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00065294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00126418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.32 or 0.00180206 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,703.01 or 1.00049340 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,285.32 or 0.07191963 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.14 or 0.00895660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003014 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars.

