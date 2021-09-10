Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Securities

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PSTG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,233,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,570,000 after purchasing an additional 29,781 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 131,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

