PYA Waltman Capital LLC Has $6.48 Million Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,885 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 69.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PXH stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $23.26. 6,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,856. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average of $22.94. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $24.39.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.