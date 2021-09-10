PYA Waltman Capital LLC Purchases 170 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.4% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after acquiring an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 8.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,482 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after acquiring an additional 177,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,546,565,000 after acquiring an additional 426,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. Mizuho boosted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $382.04. 630,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,421,178. The business’s 50 day moving average is $361.10 and its 200-day moving average is $325.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.53, for a total value of $25,859,169.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $917,936,108 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.