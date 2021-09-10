Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Issued By William Blair

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – William Blair upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LHC Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.63. William Blair also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark lifted their price target on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen began coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays cut LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.25.

LHCG stock opened at $179.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $170.01 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

