Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Brother Industries, Ltd. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Brother Industries in a report released on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brother Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.75. Brother Industries had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Brother Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho cut Brother Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brother Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

OTCMKTS:BRTHY opened at $42.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.10 and its 200-day moving average is $42.69. Brother Industries has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $47.91.

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

