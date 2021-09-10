Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Cut by Analyst

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.37. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $481.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.94 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.22.

Shares of LULU opened at $420.71 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $434.22. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.72.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 102.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $219,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 122.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,751,000 after buying an additional 59,899 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 66,621 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,315,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.