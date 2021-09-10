Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Torrid Holdings Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Torrid in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.48 target price on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Torrid’s FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

CURV opened at $24.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25. Torrid has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $33.19.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

