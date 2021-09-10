Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Torrid Holdings Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Torrid in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.48 target price on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Torrid’s FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.
Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24.
CURV opened at $24.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25. Torrid has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $33.19.
Torrid Company Profile
Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.
