QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.01.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cheuvreux lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $55.52 on Friday. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $567.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.