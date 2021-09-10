Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 184 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $104.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.15. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.16 and a 1 year high of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

