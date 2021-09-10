Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 222 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 405.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,294 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,141,000. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,171,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,104,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,737,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,804,000 after acquiring an additional 247,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $136.99 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $72.42 and a twelve month high of $193.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.20 and its 200-day moving average is $153.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -7.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.85.

In related news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $1,430,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,037,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 84,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $12,272,276.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,125 shares of company stock worth $49,441,393 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

