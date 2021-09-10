Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 2,624 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 81.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,227,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,556,000 after purchasing an additional 165,955 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,702,000. 52.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

SJR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

NYSE SJR opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $27.62.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 95.96%.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.