Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $184,000 Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 422,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 185,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,114 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,111,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,249,000 after purchasing an additional 56,302 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 78,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

PFG opened at $65.26 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.01%.

PFG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

