Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 131 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 14.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Baidu by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Shares of BIDU opened at $163.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.88 and a 200-day moving average of $200.66. The company has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $117.77 and a one year high of $354.82.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

