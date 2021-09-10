QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,950 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 2.7% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 172,134 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $24,603,000 after buying an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $394,000. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 16.4% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.4% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 61,856 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $3.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.10. 62,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,901,084. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.30 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

