Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Stock Price Down 2%

Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT)’s share price was down 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.72. Approximately 317,011 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 157,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94.

About Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT)

Quantum Computing, Inc is a technology company, which focuses on developing novel algorithms and solutions utilizing quantum and quantum-inspired computing to solve difficult problems in various industries. It leverages its expertise in finance, computing, security, mathematics, and physics to develop commercial applications for the financial, security, and government sectors.

