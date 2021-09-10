Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.74.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $70.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.06 and its 200-day moving average is $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

