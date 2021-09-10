Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.65-12.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.84-10.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.80 billion.Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $11.650-$12.350 EPS.

DGX stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.35. 1,450,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,619. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $160.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DGX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.70.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 in the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

