Qwertycoin (QWC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13.00

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $592,173.82 and approximately $13.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

