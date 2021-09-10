Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 1.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Shares of Radiant Logistics stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. Radiant Logistics has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Radiant Logistics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Radiant Logistics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company. It offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services including truckload services, less than truckload (LTL) services, and intermodal services. It operates through the geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate.

