Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,195 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $54,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $2,769,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 383.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,814,000 after acquiring an additional 67,576 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 74.4% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 42.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

MPWR stock traded up $14.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $503.08. 8,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.55, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.77. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.62 and a 12-month high of $505.82.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,938,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 309,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,429,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.41, for a total transaction of $4,576,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,510,671.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,901 shares of company stock worth $32,613,305 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.89.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

