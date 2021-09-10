Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $29.26 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $29,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Accenture by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Accenture by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,370,000 after buying an additional 47,124 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Accenture by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,064 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.99.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $344.87. 50,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,435. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.32. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $344.43. The company has a market capitalization of $218.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

