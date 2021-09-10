Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,715 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $71,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. B B H & B Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

GS traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $404.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $420.76. The firm has a market cap of $136.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $437.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

