Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,115,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 926,917 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $126,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 172,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 98,509 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 502,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,821,000 after buying an additional 234,519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.82. 2,265,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,420,662. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $42.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average is $36.69.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

