Rally Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $21.33 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, Rally has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001653 BTC on major exchanges. Rally has a market capitalization of $191.83 million and $21.33 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rally alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00068150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.67 or 0.00132106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00191598 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,764.40 or 1.00169529 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.99 or 0.07186412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $397.83 or 0.00852155 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,558,803 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.