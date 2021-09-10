Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Director Sells $308,480.00 in Stock

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $308,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ranpak stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.24.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ranpak by 36.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in Ranpak by 2.2% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 41,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Ranpak in the second quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ranpak by 33.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ranpak by 363.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ranpak currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

