Raymond James Analysts Give K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) a C$10.00 Price Target

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) has been assigned a C$10.00 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KNT. National Bankshares increased their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.25 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.95.

Shares of KNT opened at C$7.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.99. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$8.50.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

