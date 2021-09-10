Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.73% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SilverCrest Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.40.

SIL stock traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$9.51. 121,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,198. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.62. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of C$9.00 and a 52 week high of C$16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 12.42 and a current ratio of 12.68.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

