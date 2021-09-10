Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Alimentation Couche-Tard (ANCUF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS: ANCUF) recently:

9/2/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$53.00 to C$54.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$50.00 to C$56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$57.00 to C$65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

OTCMKTS:ANCUF opened at $39.94 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

