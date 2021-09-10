Redd Hits 1-Day Volume of $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 10th. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Redd coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,716.64 or 1.00114730 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00057910 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008110 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00076334 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001063 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006007 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000143 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.