RedFOX Labs Reaches One Day Volume of $3.05 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0650 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $85.29 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00282971 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.64 or 0.00146734 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.74 or 0.00173796 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000815 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RFOX is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.