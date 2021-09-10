RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 739,778 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in RedHill Biopharma were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $5,163,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $1,402,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

RDHL opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.38.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 112.40% and a negative return on equity of 297.81%. Research analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RDHL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

