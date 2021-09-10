Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $95.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.69 and a 200 day moving average of $92.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

