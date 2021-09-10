Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,699 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,008,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $78.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.25. The company has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ATVI. Argus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

