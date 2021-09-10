Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $318,000 in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 10,218.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,811,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,142 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its position in NuStar Energy by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 5,334,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,844 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,265,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $226,713,000 after purchasing an additional 817,689 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in NuStar Energy by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 734,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,561,000 after purchasing an additional 342,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the first quarter valued at $4,121,000. Institutional investors own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NS. Barclays cut their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NYSE:NS opened at $16.27 on Friday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $427.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.70%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

