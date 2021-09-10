Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $341,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $188.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $185.32 and a 1 year high of $280.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.14 and its 200 day moving average is $206.28.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

