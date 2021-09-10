Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 181,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 115,313 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 243.1% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 99,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 70,596 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 519.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 52,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 44,426 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $763,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $618,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HNDL opened at $25.89 on Friday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.149 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

